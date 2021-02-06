$545.90 Million in Sales Expected for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will announce sales of $545.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $556.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $535.10 million. KKR & Co. Inc. posted sales of $482.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.82.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $44.65 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $901,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $456,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 673.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 30,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

