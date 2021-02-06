54,860 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Bought by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 54,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,000. Gilead Sciences makes up about 1.8% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.46. 15,068,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,793,639. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.58, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.52. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.10.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.