5,564 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Purchased by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $247.12 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $247.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.14.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

