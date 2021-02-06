$58.20 Million in Sales Expected for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will post $58.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.00 million to $58.99 million. Ambarella reported sales of $57.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year sales of $219.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $218.80 million to $219.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $256.74 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $267.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.09 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.93.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $112.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -64.02 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $114.50.

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $54,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,582.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 24,970 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $2,249,297.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 889,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,082,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,208,586 in the last quarter. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

