$59.24 Million in Sales Expected for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) will post sales of $59.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.40 million and the lowest is $59.07 million. Two Harbors Investment posted sales of $71.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full-year sales of $253.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $253.01 million to $253.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $241.52 million, with estimates ranging from $240.30 million to $242.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWO. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. This is a boost from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.64%.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 8,697 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $52,355.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 27,813 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $169,103.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,168.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,651 shares of company stock worth $562,099. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,708,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,383 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,620,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,038 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1,175.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 205,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 189,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 153,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,541,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 152,968 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

