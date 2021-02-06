$59.24 Million in Sales Expected for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) will announce sales of $59.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.07 million and the highest is $59.40 million. Two Harbors Investment reported sales of $71.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full year sales of $253.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $253.01 million to $253.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $241.52 million, with estimates ranging from $240.30 million to $242.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TWO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

In other news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $35,861.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,332 shares in the company, valued at $640,118.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $25,380.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,014.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,651 shares of company stock valued at $562,099. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 50,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 126,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 87,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWO opened at $6.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $15.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.64%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

