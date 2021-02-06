$6.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will report sales of $6.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.50 billion to $6.51 billion. Jabil posted sales of $6.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year sales of $27.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.45 billion to $27.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $28.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.79 billion to $28.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,991,774. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $455,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,712,601.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,079,057 in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $916,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $861,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 17,173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 74,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 74,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.50. Jabil has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $46.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

