$6.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to announce $6.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.50 billion and the highest is $6.51 billion. Jabil posted sales of $6.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year sales of $27.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.45 billion to $27.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $28.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.79 billion to $28.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jabil.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $455,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,712,601.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $1,764,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,079,057. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 47.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,463,000 after purchasing an additional 925,554 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 113.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,227,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,548 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,661,000 after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 873,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,155,000 after purchasing an additional 223,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 90.9% during the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 771,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,421,000 after purchasing an additional 367,279 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JBL opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.50. Jabil has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $46.18. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jabil (JBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.