$653.97 Million in Sales Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will announce sales of $653.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $656.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $652.14 million. Donaldson posted sales of $662.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.20 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

DCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Donaldson from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

DCI opened at $61.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Donaldson has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $61.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $54,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

