72,304 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 72,304 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $235,489,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,230,099,000 after purchasing an additional 56,392 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,352.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,215.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,188.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total transaction of $3,737,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 target price (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,895.35.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

