$730.95 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) will post $730.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $728.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $733.91 million. Cadence Design Systems reported sales of $599.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Design Systems.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDNS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $431,299.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 316,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,123,994.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $2,888,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,290 shares in the company, valued at $12,165,206.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,782 shares of company stock valued at $18,542,799. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 30,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 596,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,616,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $135.80 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.56. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

