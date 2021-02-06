7,737 Shares in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,737 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,877,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Aspen Technology by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 804,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,807,000 after buying an additional 369,198 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Aspen Technology by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 470,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,228,000 after buying an additional 207,200 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 706,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,456,000 after buying an additional 150,367 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $8,862,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,400.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.13.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $151.44 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.07 and a 12-month high of $151.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

