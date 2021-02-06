$801.01 Million in Sales Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to post $801.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $704.30 million to $938.29 million. Winnebago Industries reported sales of $626.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Winnebago Industries.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on WGO shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

WGO stock opened at $71.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.16. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $74.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $3,377,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $12,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 751,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,096,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,160 shares of company stock valued at $16,849,601. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 66.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 84.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 160.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Winnebago Industries (WGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.