865,923 Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 865,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.72% of Community Health Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CYH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 35.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 49,863.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 64.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $9.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.12.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CYH shares. TheStreet raised Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

In related news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $30,273,210.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 16,411,971 shares of company stock worth $139,243,978 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

