88,828 Shares in Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:ROCH) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:ROCH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 88,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.90% of Roth CH Acquisition I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROCH. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth about $995,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,985,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,017,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,980,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth about $995,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ROCH opened at $24.11 on Friday. Roth CH Acquisition I Co. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $24.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.77.

Roth CH Acquisition I Co focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or various businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

