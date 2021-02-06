88mph Reaches Market Cap of $37.94 Million (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, 88mph has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. 88mph has a total market cap of $37.94 million and $3.27 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 88mph token can currently be purchased for approximately $136.04 or 0.00352325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00050420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00179213 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00063126 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00075500 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00231928 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00049012 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph’s total supply is 319,339 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,887 tokens. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app

Buying and Selling 88mph

88mph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

