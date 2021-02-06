8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $68,265.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000395 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001748 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000237 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

