$9.99 Million in Sales Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to post sales of $9.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.66 million to $10.50 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 437.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $23.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $23.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $62.18 million, with estimates ranging from $58.44 million to $67.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.19. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%. The company had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.22.

In related news, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 411,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,204.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

