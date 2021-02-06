96,304 Shares in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 96,304 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.17% of Wintrust Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 296.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 58.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $65.64 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $69.88. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day moving average is $51.83.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.70.

In other Wintrust Financial news, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $413,341.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 27,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,740.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $797,100.00. Insiders have sold a total of 36,141 shares of company stock worth $2,051,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

