Aave (AAVE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.64 Billion

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, Aave has traded 59.5% higher against the US dollar. Aave has a total market cap of $5.69 billion and approximately $1.64 billion worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave coin can now be bought for $460.76 or 0.01181411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00064243 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00053655 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,380.31 or 0.06103290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00035318 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00020136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,344,577 coins. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

