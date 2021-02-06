Aave Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.65 Billion (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, Aave has traded up 46.1% against the dollar. One Aave coin can now be purchased for $457.21 or 0.01164166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion and approximately $1.44 billion worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00063341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.74 or 0.06405655 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00052893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00023171 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00034277 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,348,423 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

Aave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

