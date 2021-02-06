Aavegotchi (GHST) Market Capitalization Achieves $17.92 Million

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $17.92 million and approximately $31.09 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One Aavegotchi token can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001968 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00062538 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $432.37 or 0.01134922 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,392.25 or 0.06279368 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00049616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00022865 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00033259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00015152 BTC.

Aavegotchi Token Profile

GHST is a token. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 30,898,782 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,898,818 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars.

