AB Science (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) fell 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.85 and last traded at $20.51. 1,805 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Science in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50.

AB Science SA, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of protein kinase inhibitors for use in human and veterinary medicines. Its lead compound is the masitinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancer, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's, severe asthma, and mastocytosis diseases.

