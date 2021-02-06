Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Cut by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,186 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 3.2% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $124.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.30 and a 200 day moving average of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $124.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

