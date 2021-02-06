AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Lessened by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,587 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 2.4% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $108.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

