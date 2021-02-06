ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.24. 5,829 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 47,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAVMY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut ABN AMRO Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.18.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius and Moneyou names; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans names.

