Abyss (ABYSS) Achieves Market Cap of $3.85 Million

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last week, Abyss has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One Abyss token can now be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $58,934.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Abyss alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00063211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $454.38 or 0.01174457 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,441.08 or 0.06309590 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00052202 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00023079 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00034006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015332 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Abyss

Abyss can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.