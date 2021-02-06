Abyss Token Price Hits $0.0151 (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Abyss Token has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00063742 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.25 or 0.01168939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.89 or 0.06403909 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00052992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00023315 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00034914 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00015619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Abyss Token Coin Profile

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

