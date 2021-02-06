Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.05

Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.05 and traded as high as $16.90. Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) shares last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 16,829 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) to an “undeperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CSFB cut shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of C$281.01 million and a P/E ratio of 12.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.05.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

