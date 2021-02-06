Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,642 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 3.2% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 1.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its stake in Accenture by 0.5% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 19.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $253.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.45. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,824,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,717,214 shares of company stock worth $155,795,198. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. 140166 downgraded Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.58.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

