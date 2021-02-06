Accsys Technologies PLC (AXS.L) (LON:AXS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $144.24

Accsys Technologies PLC (AXS.L) (LON:AXS)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.24 and traded as high as $145.00. Accsys Technologies PLC (AXS.L) shares last traded at $139.50, with a volume of 7,588 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 144.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 108.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11. The company has a market cap of £229.16 million and a P/E ratio of -20.51.

Accsys Technologies PLC (AXS.L) Company Profile (LON:AXS)

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, bridges, and exterior structures and applications; and Tricoya wood elements for facades and cladding, soffits and eaves, exterior joinery, wet interiors, door skins, flooring, signage, and marine uses, as well as kitchen carcasses, art installations, and window components.

