AceD Price Reaches $0.0053 on Exchanges (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last seven days, AceD has traded up 41.9% against the dollar. AceD has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $185.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD token can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 74.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000208 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000914 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 86.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Token Profile

AceD (ACED) is a token. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,475,507 tokens. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

