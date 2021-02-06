Actinium (ACM) Trading Up 61.8% Over Last 7 Days

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. Actinium has a total market cap of $284,402.19 and $273,747.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Actinium has traded up 61.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000081 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000149 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 28,331,200 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

