Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,880 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 65.4% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 35,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 40,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.9% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 26.5% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $101.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $104.23.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ATVI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

