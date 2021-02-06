Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $41.64 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and $41.64 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,440.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,687.03 or 0.04171585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.28 or 0.00393851 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.66 or 0.01163817 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.75 or 0.00469201 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.13 or 0.00386059 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.15 or 0.00240231 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00021327 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

