AdEx Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. One AdEx token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. AdEx has a market cap of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00064105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.72 or 0.01204208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.65 or 0.06523361 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00054339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00035344 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00022681 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

ADX is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

