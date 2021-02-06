Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.45.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,152,000 after buying an additional 381,935 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Adient by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,194,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,287,000 after buying an additional 78,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Adient by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after buying an additional 181,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,747,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Adient by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 375,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after buying an additional 19,542 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADNT opened at $36.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. Adient has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. Adient’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adient will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

