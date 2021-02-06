Admiral Group plc (ADM.L) (LON:ADM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,768.51

Shares of Admiral Group plc (ADM.L) (LON:ADM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,768.51 and traded as high as $2,967.00. Admiral Group plc (ADM.L) shares last traded at $2,950.00, with a volume of 338,972 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,944.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,768.51. The stock has a market cap of £8.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.58.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

