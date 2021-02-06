AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,034 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,037,000 after purchasing an additional 155,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 33.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,475,000 after purchasing an additional 199,590 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 673,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,508,000 after buying an additional 21,315 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,494,000 after buying an additional 35,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,186,000 after buying an additional 26,979 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $314.54 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $155.91 and a 1 year high of $315.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $302.15 and a 200 day moving average of $275.37.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

