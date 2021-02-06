AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,089 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $87.80 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.60.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ES. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

