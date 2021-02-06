AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 157.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,898 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,542,000 after buying an additional 8,099,670 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,180,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,989,000 after buying an additional 775,844 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,638,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,080,000 after buying an additional 3,156,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,356,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,913,000 after buying an additional 131,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $56.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.68.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

