AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 11,646 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MU opened at $81.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $87.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,100 shares of company stock valued at $12,318,870. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.72.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

