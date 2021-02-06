AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,979 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM opened at $419.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 537.94, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $371.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.19. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.26 and a twelve month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $736,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total transaction of $28,187,965.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,245,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $228.00 to $611.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.17.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.