AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 23,970 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,970 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,345.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,905,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,783,000 after purchasing an additional 599,417 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,378,000.

SPTL opened at $42.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.87. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $51.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

