AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,834 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,529,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $159.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $169.00.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

