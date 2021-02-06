AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,832 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the third quarter worth $36,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CERN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.06.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $143,196.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CERN stock opened at $79.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.15. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

