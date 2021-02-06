AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,754 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.91.

