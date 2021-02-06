AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXF. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14,147.8% in the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $181.90 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $74.19 and a 1-year high of $181.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.61.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

