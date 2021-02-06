AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.8% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Entergy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 0.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Entergy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $96.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.38. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $135.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on ETR shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

