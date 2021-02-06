AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 12.4% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 32,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 25,193 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,548,000 after purchasing an additional 27,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 44,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $162.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The company has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.